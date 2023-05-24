Sophomore, first GTCC esports athlete to receive scholarship

Garrett Palmer was an esports rookie and now he's the first esports athlete from GTCC to be granted a scholarship to a 4-year institution.

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A Guilford Technical Community College student is making history with an amazing opportunity.

Palmer signed a letter of intent with Cumberland University in Lebanon, Tennessee Wednesday.

"It’s very exciting to receive this opportunity to play esports at Cumberland University, especially since I’ve wanted to explore college options out of the state,” said Palmer.

“This scholarship makes it affordable to now do this and have a four-year college experience,” Palmer continued.

Palmer's esports career began when he received an email from GTCC announcing they were launching a competitive esports team.

After trying out for the Rocket League team, Palmer went from a rookie to a grand champion III level. He has served as team captain and has competed in more than 60 Rocket League matches for the GTCC Titans.

He's also one of the top 5,000 players in the world, according to GTCC esports Coach Tu Nguyen.

"Garrett has put immense dedication towards leadership, academics, and competition to become a prime competitor for collegiate esports,” said Nguyen.

“I have no doubts he will succeed in esports, academics, and future career with the foundation built thus far,” Nguyen expressed.

Palmer said he will possibly pursue a bachelor's degree in information technology and minor in finance.

