Foster kids temporarily living in Greensboro DSS office building

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's a concerning problem in Guilford County.

Too many foster kids and not enough foster homes.

It's forcing the department of social services to house some of the kids in the Department of Social Services office building.

DSS said they're seeing more kids in need of foster homes than ever before. All while dealing with a decline in foster families.

On top of that, shelters don't have enough beds for kids with higher-level needs.

That's why some lights at the Guilford County Maple Street DSS building are staying on after hours.

In an effort to keep kids from sleeping on the streets, DSS has a handful of kids temporarily sleeping in their office spaces.

Julie Smith with DSS said it's temporary until workers can find somewhere better.

"We do not leave children alone in the building. We make sure that staff is present and that they are trained and able to care for them," Smith said. "We try to make it as home-like as we can obviously it's an office setting so it's not going to feel like home."

Smith said over the past year, this has become a consistent need.

Within a month's time, she said fewer than 10 kids are coming in.

Right now there are two kids sleeping in their offices.

"It's stressful for the children it's stressful for the staff. It's not the level of service we want to provide for kids especially when they're going through trauma and have likely been through a lot of trauma in their life," Smith said.

Smith said the kids staying in their offices have higher-level needs like behavioral, mental, intellectual or developmental disabilities, so they can't go into group home settings.

And most are teenagers.

"That can often be a hard group to place both in foster care and adoption. You also have sibling groups. We really want to keep them together," Smith said. "Transparently sometimes the child does not want to go into the placement they need. We want to provide the accommodations that prevent more trauma and provide healing for them sometimes that working with the child to say okay you want to stay here we'll stay here tonight."

DSS is working with the Guilford County board of commissioners to come up with solutions.

Commission chair Skip Alston said this is not acceptable, but the best option they've got.

"We have allocated some of our American Rescue Plan funds in order to try to increase the pay," Skip said. "For those parents who are taking in foster kids into their homes and we are looking at other alternatives as far as being able to locate the kids with close relatives or grandparents or aunt or cousin so we don't have to take them out of their environment that they are used to. So we are exploring options."

County commissioners will talk about the issue Thursday during their annual retreat to figure out what to do. Meantime, if you'd like to help, visit the county's foster parent page.

