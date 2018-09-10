GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Three coaching staff members from Southwest Middle School's cheerleading squad resigned Friday, according to a Guilford County Schools official.

The resignation came after a grievance was filed with the district earlier this year. GCS could not say what the grievance was about, but says there is an interim coach leading the team.

The coaching staff members who resigned were not part of GCS faculty.

One parent tells WFMY News 2 the coaches told them they resigned because they were told to take back players they had previously cut from the team.

WFMY News 2 is working to get more information about what happened.

This story is developing. Check back for details.

