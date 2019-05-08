GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Chief District Court Judge Tom Jarrell has died.

North Carolina Judicial Branch Communications Director Sharon Gladwell confirmed Jarrell's death Monday morning. He was 56 years old. Jarrell received the 2018 Excellence in Judicial Service Award given by Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Gladwell did not know exactly how or when Jarrell passed. We're working to learn more about this story.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users