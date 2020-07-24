5 positive cases of COVID-19 reported at Guilford County Courthouse

The last date a positive case was in the courthouse was Friday, July 17.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Division of Public Health (GCDPH) notified Court Officials Thursday that the positive cases amongst staff at the Greensboro Courthouse reached a total of five positive cases.

The number is meaningful because the incident is now qualified as a cluster under-reporting guidelines. According to a release, the period of potential exposure was from Thursday, July 2 to Friday, July 17.

The last date a positive case was in the courthouse was Friday, July 17. According to a release, GCDPH has been working to contact all symptomatic and asymptomatic employees, as well as close contacts of staff.

Those who have tested positive have been advised to quarantine and isolate themselves.

Chief District Court Judge Teresa Vincent stated, “We take our employee’s safety very seriously and we know that the courthouse will continue to be a location with an increased risk of exposure due to the high volumes of people using the court system. Unfortunately, as the courts provide an essential governmental function tasked with ensuring access to justice and due process of law, several courts shall remain available in order to address matters such as domestic violence; bail and first appearances. Furthermore, long term closure of the court system is simply not an option. We continue to work very closely with the County Public Health Department and County Officials on safety measures for our employees and those involved in court matters. Regrettably, risk of exposure to essential employees, court delays and temporary closures will continue to be a common occurrence so long as the novel COVID-19 illness is in our communities.”

Judge Vincent announced that due to the number of employees recommended for quarantine, the closures for the following courts and associated Clerk of Court services, will be extended through July 31, 2020.

• The clerk’s office supporting criminal/traffic; criminal pending; criminal district court; criminal superior court; civil district & civil front counter will be closed through July 31, 2020.

• Starting Monday July 27, 2020, the Clerk of Superior Court will limit access to the public and new hours to the public will be from 8:30am to 12:30pm until further notice.

• Only courts that are necessary to due process of law, or are otherwise deemed necessary, and specifically Domestic Violence court, Juvenile Delinquency court, DHHS court and First Appearances will be held July 22-31, 2020. All other courts are suspended through July 31, 2020. All courts will resume Monday, August 3, 2020; unless otherwise notified.

