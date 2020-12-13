'Master Corporal Daye defined public service and patriotism' | Guilford County Sheriff's Office mourns another loss to COVID-19

The passing of Master Corporal Deputy Sheriff Norman Daye marks the department's second COVID-19 death.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

According to the sheriff's office, Master Corporal Deputy Sheriff Norman Daye passed Saturday at his home in eastern Guilford County after a battle with COVID-19.

He was a 16-year veteran of the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, having started his career with the Orange County NC Sheriff's Office.

According to a release from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, Master Corporal Daye was well respected and had the heart to serve.

"Master Corporal Daye was a dedicated and loyal lawman who had a passion to serve his community. Having served in the U.S. Marine Corps, Master Corporal Daye defined public service and patriotism. He was well respected among his peers and the law enforcement profession."