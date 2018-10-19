GREENSBORO, N.C. -- — A Guilford County bus driver has been suspended after a video surfaced online showing the bus driver hitting a student.

The video is short, but it showed enough for the school to take action.

The video doesn't really show what leads to the altercation, but it ends with a bus driver hitting a student.

Guilford County Schools says the bus driver was fired. The driver was previously suspended.

The School Resource officer at Ferndale Middle School, where the bus was transporting students from, will head up that investigation for the High Point Police Department.

The full incident report hasn't been released, so we're still working for more details.

As for reaction to the video, we spoke with several parents off camera and there was a range of opinions.

Some need more context, some blame the kid, and others, like Patricia Kennedy said touching a student is not okay.

"What that bus driver did was wrong, I know the kid was being very disrespectful, but if the child didn't put his hands on her, she shouldn't have put her hands on him. Because I feel like she would feel the same way if someone put their hands on her child," said Kennedy, a mother of a Ferndale Middle School student.

Guilford County Schools says they were "disturbed" by what they saw in the video. Again, the district says the driver has already been suspended pending investigation.

