GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools Board of Education will hold a virtual meeting Thursday to the proposed budget for 2020-2021. There will be a virtual public hearing during the meeting and continued discussion by board members about the superintendent’s budget recommendations.

Guilford County Schools’ parents and other interested parties were encouraged to submit their comments by email to boardofed@gcsnc.com by 4 p.m. with the subject line “Budget Hearing.”

Comments from the public will be shared in advance with the Board of Education, posted online and will become part of the public record of the meeting.

The agenda for the meeting includes a strategic plan and a break-down of the budget.

WFMY News 2 plans to carry the meeting live on our website and social media platforms.

