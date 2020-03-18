GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools opened up their grab-and-go meal distribution sites on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

"Sometimes this is the only meal that children get," Board of Education Chair Deena Hayes said. "Our board members are manning the crisis hotline 24/7 and a lot of the calls are from children and families saying they're hungry and they don't have food, so this is just huge."

In addition to the 34 sites that opened Wednesday, GCS added what they call 'sattelite sites'

Sites have been chosen as satellite meal locations based on the possibility there may be a large number of students and their families in need nearby.

The satellite meal locations will be open for families from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., just like the school-based grab-and-go meals sites.

These meals are available for children ages 0-18.

Lunch is served with breakfast for the next day.

More than half of the district's students depend on free or reduced meals.

"School nutrition has been a part of our society for 100 years," Hayes continued. "Now that we're dealing with this unprecedented crisis we need to make sure our children still have nutrition."