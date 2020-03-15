GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools will temporarily open Monday morning as well as Monday afternoon in order to allow students access to personal items and supplies.

The school system tweeted students will be able to retrieve books, medicine and personal items from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday.

“If families cannot make it within these times, call your school to make an appointment,” Guilford County Schools said in a tweet.

The school district sent out a press release Saturday night highlighting plans following Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement of North Carolina Schools closing for two weeks beginning Monday, March 16 and a presser in the Guilford County Schools Central Office Board Room.

On Saturday, Gov. Roy Cooper made the executive order to close all public schools in North Carolina.

In lieu of the closing(s) Governor, Roy Cooper said: “We are working on efforts to deal with these challenges, from changes to unemployment insurance to special funding from the state and federal government to help get us through this.”

GCS plans to communicate with teachers and staff members about what the school systems plans are going forward.

The school system decided for Monday, March 16 to be a mandatory teacher workday for all Guilford County Schools personnel, except those who are sick, already on approved leave or considered high-risk for the coronavirus.

“This closure will have an immense impact on many of our GCS families,” said Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras. “However, we know this is what must be done to help contain the spread of this virus.”

