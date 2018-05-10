GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. - Upgrading your child's education means new programs, laptops in classrooms, and highly qualified teachers. But almost as, if not more, important - having a safe learning environment.

The district teamed up with the Greensboro Department of Water Resources to test whether the fixtures or pipes at the school had high lead levels. Over the summer, those results came back – showing high levels of lead at three schools. Of those, Southeast Guilford Middle School had the highest level at 194 parts per billion. The accepted EPA limit is 20 parts per billion.

“We were actually the ones that have the highest amount. That scared me because both of my kids go here, so that is a scare for everyone. But especially my kids, that's a worry for a parent,” said Alana Bowser.

After a tense meeting with Southeast Middle parents in August, the district vowed to take an inventory of all the fixtures that could potentially contain lead, and work to replace them.

So far, nine water fountains have been, or are being replaced: four at Southeast, four at Western High School, and one at Frazier Elementary School. They were all installed prior to 1986.

Some parents like Bowser say they'll still err on the side of caution.

“Even though they made the preparations to get it fixed, we still do not know for certain what is going on, and they might want to play with our kids and their health and all that, but we as parents are protective over our children,” she said.

GCS representatives say they’re still taking a district-wide inventory and it's likely more water coolers, or other fixtures, could be replaced. They also say this is not costing the district more money.

Testing for lead in public schools is not required by the state.

“This is a local districts are responsible for their school buildings. We step in and help where we need to, but absolutely I would hope that local school districts would have guarantee is that the water and air quality are safe in their school,” said State Superintendent Mark Johnson.

