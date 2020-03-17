GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina schools are shut down for two weeks.

Guilford County Schools' teachers are trying to be optimistic about the switch to online learning that starts Monday.

"Everything’s a learning process right now," second grade teacher Whitney Dark said.

She teaches at Washington Montessori.

"I think the biggest concern is everyone’s health and safety," she explained. "I think online learning is the next best thing to face-to face instruction."

What will it be like?

"It's going to be just like teaching in a classroom," she said. "we’re going to be recording ourselves teaching and then after the students are able to watch and ask questions, and we’ll be there to interact."

Dark said the district has a messaging system, so students along with parents will be able to ask questions during the video lesson, and after.

"To my understanding it's more like a text message, so i'll be able to get back to them pretty quickly."

What will be the biggest challenge?

"The biggest hardship may just be differentiating instruction, just being able to cater to the different learning styles of our students."

Dark said not every student will fully engage while looking at a screen.

"We’ll have to figure out different avenues to reach students for those who doesn't learn well by looking at computer screen," she explained. "We’ll just have to be creative and innovative to figure out ways to reach students."

Dark said she believes the lessons will be self-pace, or in other words, not every student has to log on at the same time each day.

GCS teachers have one-hour virtual trainings each day leading up to Monday.

"The trainings are going very well," Dark continued.

She said all the teachers are brainstorming ideas together.