GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Danny Rogers says he knew this would happen one day.

"I’ve been preparing for this seat for Guilford County Sheriff’s Office since I was 26-years-old. I knew that one day I would run for Sheriff of Guilford County."

Not only did he run in 2018, he unseated longtime Sheriff incumbent BJ Barnes. Rogers went up against Barnes in 2014 and lost, but this time he says the timing was right for change. Some of his main goals are to bring accreditation back to the Sheriff's Office and build up programming with schools.

"Transparency is what we’re looking at."

He also says he doesn't want the current administration to be fearful.

"We want to make sure and find out where the men and women are at. Let them understand that we thank them for their service and thank them for the jobs they’re doing. We don’t want anybody nervous or afraid of the new administration coming in."

Rogers is focused on the future, despite a past some have called into question. He does have a criminal record and has been convicted of some non-violent misdemeanors more than a decade ago.

"The thing is, it didn’t break me down. It helped build me. It helped build the person that I am."

He says he's ready to take on the challenge and change won't come overnight.

"It’s an assignment," Rogers says. "I truly believe it’s an assignment that I’ve been given."

Rogers will likely be sworn in the first week of December 2018.

