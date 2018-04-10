WASHINGTON - Federal officials have expanded a ham products recall due to listeria concerns.

That’s after a recall was first issued last week for a North Carolina company after a person died as a result of listeria contamination.

RELATED | VERIFY: Should You Take Listeria Food Recalls Seriously?

The original recall was for ham products produced by Johnston County Hams of Smithfield between April 3, 2017 to Oct. 2, 2018 and shipped to distributors in Maryland, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina and Virginia.

The new recall is for a variety of ham products by Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods LLC, in Richmond, VA. It was recalled due to its potential for contamination with Listeria for products that contain country ham or came in contact with equipment used to process the country ham.

RELATED | Why All The Recalls? The One Thing That Ties Them All Together

The impacted Ukrop’s products produced at the company’s plant in Richmond, Virginia and are sold through the following retailers: Kroger in Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Tennessee, and Kentucky; Publix, Harris Teeter, Food Lion, Catering by Ukrop’s, and Hudson News at RIC in Virginia only.

VA HAM RECALL INFORMATION

There are no reports of illnesses associated with Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods at this time.

The affected products are only those labeled with sell-by dates from 9/7/18 through 10/7/18.

The product names, sell-by dates, and net weights are found on the top label of the product packaging.

The company advises you to throw out products listed. For more information call Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods, LLC at (804)340-3000.

Country Ham on Petite Biscuits 8CT NET WT 14 OZ (397g)

Country Ham on Petite Party Rolls 20CT NET WT 17.7 OZ (1.11lb/502g)

Country Ham on White House Rolls 12CT NET WT 23.3 OZ (1.46lb/660g)

Country Ham on White House Rolls 2CT NET WT 3.9 OZ (110g)

Country Ham on White House Rolls 6CT NET WT 11.6 OZ (330g)

Chef Salad NET WT 12.6 OZ (357g)

Angus Roast Beef & Cheddar Pinwheels NET WT 9.25 OZ (262g)

Black Forest Ham & Provolone Sub NET WT 7.8 OZ (221g)

Black Forest Ham & Provolone Pinwheels NET WT 9.25 OZ (262g)

Combo Wrap Turkey & Bacon, Chicken Caesar, Buffalo Style Chicken, & Veg NET WT 4.8 LBS (2.17kg)

Cuban Style Sub NET WT 8.3 OZ (235g)

Ham on Petite Party Rolls 20CT NET WT 21.8 OZ (1.36lb/618g)

Ham on White House Rolls 12CT NET WT 26.9 OZ (1.68lb/762g)

Honey Ham & Swiss on White House Rolls 2CT NET WT 5.5 OZ (155g)

Honey Ham & Turkey on White House Rolls 4CT NET WT 11 OZ (311g)

Honey Turkey & Cheddar on White House Rolls 2CT NET WT 5.5 OZ (155g)

Honey Turkey & Honey Ham Pinwheel Tray NET WT 43 OZ (2.69lb/1.22kg)

Italian Style Sub NET WT 8.2 OZ (232g )

Italian Style Pinwheels NET WT 8.1 OZ (229g)

Meat & Cheese Tray NET WT 42.5 OZ (2.65 LB) 1.2kg

Roasted Turkey & Colby Jack Sub NET WT 8.3 OZ (235g)

Roasted Turkey & Colby Jack Pinwheels NET WT 9.75 OZ (276g)

Roasted Turkey and Bacon Wrap NET WT 9.95 OZ (282g)

Roasted Turkey and Bacon Wrap 4CT Tray NET WT 5.03 LB (2.28kg)

Spicy Buffalo Style Chicken Wrap NET WT 9.6 OZ (272g)

Turkey & Bacon Cobb Wrap NET WT 13.5 OZ (383g)

Turkey and Swiss on Croissant 3CT Tray NET WT 19.2 OZ (1.2lb/544g)

Turkey Breast on White House Rolls 2CT NET WT 4.5 OZ (127g)

Turkey Breast on White House Rolls 12CT NET WT 28 OZ (1.75lb/794g)

NORTH CAROLINA HAM RECALL

The original North Carolina ham recall is for hams weighing between 7 and 8 pounds (3.1 kg and 3.6 kg) and carry establishment number "EST. M2646" inside the USDA inspection mark.

An investigation confirmed four listeriosis cases, including one death, between July 8, 2017 and Aug. 11, 2018.

The following products are subject to recall:

Varying weights of 7 to 8-lbs. plastic-wrapped “JOHNSTON COUNTY HAMS, INC. COUNTRY STYLE FULLY COOKED BONELESS DELI HAM.”

Varying weights of 7 to 8-lbs. plastic-wrapped “Ole Fashioned Sugar Cured The Old Dominion Brand Hams Premium Fully Cooked Country Ham” with Sell-By dates from 4/10/2018 to 9/27/2019.

Varying weights of 7 to 8-lbs. plastic-wrapped “Padow’s Hams & Deli, Inc. FULLY COOKED COUNTRY HAM BONELESS Glazed with Brown Sugar.”

Varying weights of 7 to 8-lbs. plastic-wrapped “Premium Fully Cooked Country Ham LESS SALT Distributed By: Valley Country Hams LLC” with Sell-By dates from 4/10/2018 to 9/27/2019.

Varying weights of 7 to 8-lbs. plastic-wrapped “GOODNIGHT BROTHERS COUNTRY HAM Boneless Fully Cooked.”

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT LISTERIA

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

Other recent recalls:

Buc-ee's Beef Jerky Product Recalled After Metal Parts Found Inside

Do not eat this cereal! Honey Smacks salmonella recall expands

66 tons of ground beef recalled for E.coli

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY