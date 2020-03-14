GREENSBORO, N.C. — Harris Teeter has announced that it will begin closing its stores at 9 p.m. in the wake of the coronavirus.

The change will go into effect beginning Sunday, March 15 until further notice so the store can focus on cleaning and the replenishment of products.

Harris Teeter is still expected to continue to open at its regular scheduled time.

The statement via their Facebook page read:

"Harris Teeter is committed to providing an Incredible Place to Work and Shop. To focus on cleaning, replenishment, and the well-being of our valued associates, we will close our stores at 9 p.m. each night, effective Sunday, March 15, until further notice."

Other Stories:

Coronavirus live updates: Spain to follow Italy into lockdown as virus cases soar

500K coronavirus test kits, 1 million masks to be given to U.S. by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma

Rockingham County man charged with first-degree murder after deadly 2 a.m. shooting