Foothills Brewing brings back Pilot Mountain Pale Ale to help recovery efforts at Pilot Mountain

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Foothills Brewing, based in Winston-Salem, is brewing beer to help rebuild Pilot Mountain.

In November 2021, about 1,000 acres of Pilot Mountain burned. While a portion is now back open, major repairs are still needed.

The brewing company wanted to help cover some of the maintenance and repair costs by bringing back their Pilot Mountain Pale Ale.

When Foothills Brewing first opened in 3005, they debuted the Pilot Mountain Pale Ale.

Last year, they had decided to retire it to focus on new flavors, but after seeing Pilot Mountain burn, they knew they needed to revive it.

Now, a portion of the proceeds will go to the Friends of Sauratown Mountains to help in recovery efforts.

"We're just going to donate a certain amount per case," Jamie Batholomaus, Foothills Brewing president and co-owner, said.

Bartholomaus said it was important for them to give back to a place that is such a staple in the Triad and personally, a place of refuge for his family.

He said he takes his daughters to hike there at least once a month.

"It's really like a part of our family. Pilot Mountain is one of our original beers. We go hiking there all the time and a lot of co-workers and customers have a deep connection to Pilot Mountain here in the Triad, so we just wanted to raise some money," Batholomaus said.

His family has also donated $1,000 to efforts.

Foothills Brewing will start bottling the Pilot Mountain Pale Ale next week.

It should be available in stores and on draft soon.