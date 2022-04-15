Hemp-products are currently legal in NC but could soon become illegal

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are thousands of hemp-based products sold across the state, but it could soon all become illegal.

Hemp products have been legal in the state since 2015 when lawmakers passed the Hemp Pilot Program bill. It removed the term hemp from the definition of marijuana under the state's Controlled Substance Act. However, in January, the state’s hemp farming laws expired. The state’s hemp exemption laws will also expire by June 30. State lawmakers are considering a medical marijuana bill but its narrow definition would not include hemp.