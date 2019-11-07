GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — What started as a trip home from work, ended with fear for one Triad couple.

On July 5 around 11:30 p.m., Cory Combs and his girlfriend Natalie Ashby were driving home from work.

Ashby says they were driving down U.S. 158 in Guilford County, and someone pulled out in front of them, nearly hitting them.

"My boyfriend really didn’t have time to think about it," she said.

Combs says he swerved to avoid hitting the truck and ended up facing the opposite way from where he was initially driving.

Combs says he followed what he described as an older model Ford pick up, just so he could get the license plate number and report it to police.

"What if that would’ve been some old lady, some innocent woman with kids, just anybody for that matter," said Combs, "Some elderly person or something, it's just ridiculous."

Ashby got on the phone with 9-1-1 so they could report the license plate number to police.

Combs said they followed the truck, and when it turned onto Coldwater Road, two men got out and came up to his car.

"His buddy flicks a cigarette at the front windshield there, they throw the beer cans at the car," he said, "Wham! Hits the window like this. I seen his fist coming so I went like that."

Ashby said she was still on the phone with dispatch when the men backed away from her boyfriend's car and pointed a gun at them.

"I ended up screaming on the phone, 'He’s got a gun! He’s got a gun!' The mans like, 'Calm down, calm down' I’m like 'What do you mean calm down? He has a gun,'" said Ashby.

Combs said he drove off swerving.

"I was swerving on Coldwater Road because I know you can't hit your intended target when you’re swerving," he said.

Combs says he wants the suspects caught as he doesn't want this to happen to anyone else.

WFMY News 2 reached out to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office. They said they could not provide any further information, but the investigation is ongoing at this time.

It happened at 8204 Coldwater Road in Stokesdale, North Carolina.

WFMY News 2 will update this story as more information comes in.