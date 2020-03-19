HIGH POINT, N.C. — Some members of the High Point City Council and senior staff have implemented a voluntary self-isolation as a precaution due to possible exposure to the coronavirus.

The members decided the self-isolation was needed after finding out that two people tested positive for COVID-19 at a National League of Cities event in which they attended in Washington earlier in the month.

The staff and members of the Council that attended the conference are now currently awaiting direction from Guilford County Public Health.

The specific periods of the quarantine and other details about the individual health status of the Council and staff will be managed by county health officials according to a release from the City of High Point.

"The City of High Point will work with state and county agencies to provide direction and guidance for members of staff and the public. At this time, there is no additional information, but we will continue to provide necessary updates," the release said in closing.

