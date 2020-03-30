HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point family turned their sidewalks into works of art.

Jon, Wendy, and their three kids, Chloe, Ava and Jaron decorated their sidewalk with chalk art for the neighborhood to see during the stay-at-home order.

Messages from, "Say your prayers and wash your hands," to simple thanks to the postal carriers were written in bright colors on the concrete.

They aren't the only family doing this. The Burchette's posted their work to a Facebook group of people across the nation creating sidewalk art masterpieces.

Social Diss Sidewalk Chalk Art Exhibit originated in Kentucky, and now has hundreds of members.