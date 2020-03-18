HIGH POINT, N.C. — New dates have been announced for the postponed Spring 2020 High Point Market. The furniture showcase will now be held from June 12-14, according to a release from High Point Market Authority.

The market originally planned to have the spring show in late April but changed the dates in light of Governor Cooper's recommendation to cancel all events that draw an attendance of 100 or more people due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The market will run for three days instead of the usual five in June. High Point Market Authority says it will likely include minimal programming, keeping the focus on appointments and sales meetings within the showrooms.

“We’re choosing to focus on the positive and look at this as an opportunity for exhibitors and buyers alike to really hone in on the foundational element upon which Market was built, the buy/sell relationship,” commented Dudley Moore, Jr., chairman of the High Point Market Authority’s board of directors and president of Otto & Moore. “With minimal programming on the schedule, the relational aspect of the product sourcing cycle will truly shine, and attending buyers will have more time in their schedules to explore new vendors, visit parts of Market they usually don’t have time for, and hopefully grow their product prospect list as a result.”

All Spring Market passes that have already been received via mail will still be honored for the June show. The new registration fee for industry passes will remain in effect. The onsite processing fee will be waived for all pass types.

High Point Market Authority says it will continue to monitor the situation, and if dates need to be pushed back once again, market officials will announce a decision no later than Friday, May 15.

