High Point issues boil water advisory for customers in Sandy Ridge area

City officials say when there are periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system, it increases the potential for bacteria getting into the water system.



Therefore, when water service is restored, consumers are advised to boil all water - that includes for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, or preparing food.



Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.



Water customers are strongly urged to conserve water whenever possible. There's no word at this time for when the boil advisory could be lifted.