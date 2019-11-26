HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police say a woman accused of beating her 7-year-old daughter has been charged with child abuse.

On Monday, police say they received information from a concerned family member that Thao Thanh Nguyen was abusing her child.

Officers went to Nguyen's home and noticed bruises on the child's face. As a result, Nguyen was arrested.

Police say the little girl was taken to a hospital for examination where medical staff found more bruises on her arms and legs that were hidden by clothing.

The child is now in the custody of another family member, according to a police report.

CPS and High Point Police are continuing the investigation.

