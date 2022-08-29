Search for Heddie Dawkins: Police and volunteers believe she is alive

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Monday marks day six of the search for a missing High Point woman.
81-year-old Heddie Dawkins suffers from dementia and was last seen leaving her home on Blockhouse Court last Wednesday morning.
On Monday, police officers returned to her neighborhood. They went to each home to search the yards.
"We believe Miss Dawkins is in our search radius somewhere; it's just somewhere that we have not checked yet," High Point police chief Travis Stroud said.
Over the weekend, several volunteers formed their own search parties and went out looking.
Both Dawkins' family and police believe they will find her alive.
Police ask everyone to keep an eye out for her. If you have any information about where she could be, call 911.
HOW TO HELP:
Police are asking citizens to do the following:
- Thoroughly check property (including fenced areas, storage buildings, or vehicles)
- Review doorbell/surveillance camera footage
- Continue to share flyers with photographs of Ms. Dawkins
- Call 911 or High Point Police at 336-883-3224 if you have information that can help find Ms. Dawkins