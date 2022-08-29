Search for Heddie Dawkins: Police and volunteers believe she is alive

DAY 6 of Miss Heddie Dawkins missing. Hope is on the horizon. Shadow the amazing rescue dog and his wonderful team picked up a scent that is 24-48 hours fresh and found some pizza she has eaten. This just shows you how strong this beautiful woman is. We need help today when the dogs are here. We will be in the neighborhood of eagle glen off penny road that is where she was last seen. Please consider helping and please share and obviously the family could use your prayers. Thank you In advance. @wxii12news @wxii12news @myfox8 @nccjtriad