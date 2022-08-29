x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Search for Heddie Dawkins: Police and volunteers believe she is alive

High Point police and volunteers haven't given up hope on the search for 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins, who suffers from dementia. They're re-tracking search areas.

More Videos

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Monday marks day six of the search for a missing High Point woman. 

81-year-old Heddie Dawkins suffers from dementia and was last seen leaving her home on Blockhouse Court last Wednesday morning. 

On Monday, police officers returned to her neighborhood. They went to each home to search the yards. 

"We believe Miss Dawkins is in our search radius somewhere; it's just somewhere that we have not checked yet," High Point police chief Travis Stroud said. 

Over the weekend, several volunteers formed their own search parties and went out looking. 

Both Dawkins' family and police believe they will find her alive. 

Police ask everyone to keep an eye out for her. If you have any information about where she could be, call 911.

DAY 6 of Miss Heddie Dawkins missing. Hope is on the horizon. Shadow the amazing rescue dog and his wonderful team picked up a scent that is 24-48 hours fresh and found some pizza she has eaten. This just shows you how strong this beautiful woman is. We need help today when the dogs are here. We will be in the neighborhood of eagle glen off penny road that is where she was last seen. Please consider helping and please share and obviously the family could use your prayers. Thank you In advance. @wxii12news @wxii12news @myfox8 @nccjtriad

Posted by Timmy Jenkins on Monday, August 29, 2022

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

RELATED: 'I think about Miss Heddie every day:' Woman's doorbell camera spots missing High Point woman

RELATED: High Point police scale back on efforts, not giving up on search for missing 81-year-old woman

More Videos

Credit: WFMY
Monday, August 29, marked Day 6 of High Point police searching for Heddie Dawkins.

HOW TO HELP: 

Police are asking citizens to do the following: 

  • Thoroughly check property (including fenced areas, storage buildings, or vehicles)
  • Review doorbell/surveillance camera footage
  • Continue to share flyers with photographs of Ms. Dawkins
  • Call 911 or High Point Police at 336-883-3224 if you have information that can help find Ms. Dawkins
Credit: Lillie McKeathen
Heddie Dawkins has been spotted on doorbell video, but search crews have had no luck finding her yet.
Credit: High Point police
Heddie Dawkins is missing. A Silver Alert has been issued for her.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out