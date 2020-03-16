HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting Sunday.

The shooting happened Sunday at an apartment building on Westchester Drive after 911 communications received a call of shots fired.

Police say 33-year-old Michael Brandon Potter failed to heed commands to stop and drop his weapon prompting police to take action.

The incidents leading up to the shooting began Saturday when High Point Police responded to a series of calls at 702-P Westchester Dr.

When officers arrived, they determined where the shots were coming from and found a bullet hole through the front door of that apartment. The bullet had passed through the breezeway and another occupied apartment. No one was hit by the gunfire in the apartment.

Officers evacuated the nearby apartments and set up a perimeter and attempted to contact Potter for several hours but received no response from him.

Investigators say the High Point Police Department's Tactical Team was then activated, and they arrived and took over the incident.

Concerned Potter may have shot himself; officers applied for and received a search warrant so entry could be made to the apartment and investigate the shootings.

Once the warrant was received, officers approached the apartment with protective ballistic equipment. After more failed attempts to get Potter to answer the door, officers forced entry into the apartment.

Police say their intentions were to open the door and then send in a remote-controlled camera to check for the man. However, officers say once the door opened, Potter appeared from the back with a gun headed towards officers.

According to police, Potter failed to heed commands to stop and drop his weapon and an officer shot him.

Potter was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

No officers were injured during this incident.

High point police say per policy, the State Bureau of Investigation was contacted to investigate the officer-involved shooting and the officer has been placed on administrative leave.

