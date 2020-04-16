HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point Market Authority announced Thursday the cancellation of the Spring 2020 High Point Market due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The next High Point Market is scheduled for October 17 – 21, 2020.



Originally set for April, the Market Authority previously announced market’s postponement until June, allowing for the possibility that conditions would improve in time for the show to happen.



“While our hope was that restrictions enacted in March would improve the situation enough to allow for a June show, it is clear now that such is not the case,” commented Dudley Moore, Jr., chairman of the High Point Market Authority’s board of directors and president of Otto & Moore.



“It was an incredibly difficult decision, but cancellation is the most prudent course of action given the current circumstances and was unanimously approved by our executive committee,” commented Tom Conley, president and CEO of the High Point Market Authority. “We now set our sights towards Fall Market with excitement and anticipation to fully welcome the industry back to High Point.”

Market Authority officials will continue with their plans to promote spring product introductions through a variety of digital channels, including a special website section, articles, e-newsletters, social media posts, and webinars. They are additionally working with industry partners to develop creative programs and resources to assist in ongoing information sharing.



Major buildings and individual showrooms who are positioned to welcome buyers during non-Market times will likely open for appointments at some point over the summer, once government regulations ease to allow the buildings to reopen.

