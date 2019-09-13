JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Lung illnesses related to vaping are now being reported in the Triad.

Wake Forest Baptist says two people went to the ICU and had to be placed on life support with severe lung issues. Doctors say the two are otherwise healthy but do use e-cigarettes.

The hospital says both people used the brand "Dank Vapes." It's possible they could have used a counterfeit product because it was not purchased directly from the company.

We reached out to Dank Vapes For Comment this afternoon, and we're waiting to hear back. The company does say on it's website, it's aware of counterfeits being sold. At least six Americans have died from vaping.

That's why High Point teenager Luka Kinard shared his experiences today at Guilford Technical Community College.

He says vaping every waking hour changed his life.

"It affected my health so much," Kinard said. "I threw away sports, academics family, friends church, everything that was healthy in my life. I was just treating like it was nothing."

At 15, Luka became addicted to e-cigarettes and spent 40 days in a rehabilitation program to overcome his addiction.

He has since been traveling around the country sharing his story.

School districts installing new 'vape detectors' to combat youth e-cigarette use

Indiana teen uses near-death experience to warn peers of vaping dangers

Michigan becomes first state to ban flavored vaping products

Vaping Caused Texas Teen's Lungs To Fail, Doctors Say

Trump to propose ban on flavorings used in e-cigarettes