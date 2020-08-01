NORTH CAROLINA, USA — It's always in the back of your mind as a possibility for a military family, but that doesn't make 'goodbye' easier when it becomes a reality.

It's the reality Kellilyn Arnold finds herself living now, with her husband overseas serving in the Middle East.

"The whole thing started several days ago when we first got news that he might be leaving and we ended up having a couple more days than we initially bargained for," said Arnold.

Kellilyn and her husband Alex met after being set up on a blind date while going to school at High Point University. Alex started his army career while he was in college.

Kellilyn says they knew it was a possibility he would get deployed, so in August 2019 they got engaged, and a few months later in November: got married.

"It was really difficult," said Kellilyn, "I was actually at work I work here in Cary and he was at work in Fayetteville as well, so when he told me that he had gotten called in I left work immediately and went down to see him."

She recalls the last conversation they had with each other in person.

"I just told him, 'I trust you, I know that you’re going to be smart and going to be safe and I love you,'" said Kellilyn, "He said, 'I’m proud of you and you’re the best wife I could ask for and I'll see you soon.'"

Now, Kellilyn finds herself carefully keeping up to date with the latest events overseas, while hoping for the best.

"Obviously these are well trained and well-prepared men and women and they’re going to give it all they’ve got and they’re gonna be fine as we assume, but I think I just have to do the best that I can to stay busy here while he’s gone," said Kellilyn.

If you know a military family or spouse, Kellilyn encourages reaching out to them to make sure they're OK.

"I don’t know anybody who wouldn’t appreciate an extra helping hand or an extra little bit of support right now so reach out if you know somebody," said Kellilyn.

