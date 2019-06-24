HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Police say the Walmart on South Main Street has been turned back over to staff after the store was evacuated Monday evening.

Police say some kind of chemical started leaking from a man's backpack near the front registers around 5 p.m. When Walmart employees started to clean it up, there was some sort of chemical reaction which prompted an evacuation.

Initially police said they thought it was some sort of meth in a bottle operation, but SBI determined it was actually an industrial strength cleaning solution with the same properties as meth.

Police say they won't be pressing any charges on the man who spilled the chemical. They say he was cooperative while being questioned.

Walmart says it hopes to have the store open by midnight.