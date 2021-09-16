Hiking surge expected at Grandfather Mountain

Staff says attendance is already up by more than 4,000 hikers so far this year.

BANNER ELK, N.C. — Grandfather Mountain staff says it's preparing for a surge in hikers as the leaves turn this fall.

They are reminding anyone who visits to choose the right trail for their group's fitness level.

Make sure someone knows you're hiking that day in case of emergency --

and check the weather before you go.

