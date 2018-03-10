LEXINGTON, N.C. (WFMY) – The 35th annual Barbecue Festival in Uptown Lexington is right around the corner!

We’re ready to give you reasons to go “hawg wild” ahead of one of the country’s most popular food festivals in the Barbecue Capital of the World.

Festival organizers held the 2018 Barbecue Festival Preview Luncheon in Barbecue Alley, the heart of the Barbecue Festival for the last 35 years.

It’s that time of the year!! The @barbecuefest is hosting its 2018 preview luncheon where we’ll get to find out what YOU can expect out of this year’s event @WFMY 🐷 #barbecuefest #lexington #WFMY pic.twitter.com/Xf2LdSL4RK — Laura Brache (@laura_brache) October 3, 2018

So, what can you expect besides delighting in the most legendary barbecue?

Throughout the first few weeks ahead of it, the Barbecue Festival will host the Pepsi “Pig Tale” Creative Writing Contest for a chance to win a one-year supply of Pepsi products. The contests began September 18 and will continue through October 19.

On Saturday, October 13, things get a little racy with the 27th Annual Tour de Pig starting from the campus of Davidson Community College and running through some of Davidson’s County’s most scenic spots.

You’ll get to see some sand over 200 miles away from the coast on Main Street, where the 19th Annual Pig Sand Sculpture will begin taking its shape on Saturday, October 20th, which begins the 8-day countdown to festival day.

That same day, your fairway to hog heaven will be the Lexington Golf Club where the Lexington Men’s Golf Association will host the Barbecue Festival Golf Tournament, which continues Sunday, October 21.

You know it’s ON when Childress Vineyards hosts the Pre-Pig Shindig as pit masters get the fire going for the Barbecue Festival.

