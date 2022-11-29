Rainjacket catches pile of laundry on fire in Burlington home

Burlington firefighters said the homeowner was away at work when his laundry caught fire in the bedroom.

Example video title will go here for this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Fire Department said crews put out a house fire that started because of laundry that got too hot.

It happened at a home on Herman Blue Court early Tuesday morning.

Fire officials said the homeowner took his laundry out of the dryer, put it on the bed, then left for work. Crews said a rain jacket caught fire, then smoldered other clothes on the bed, causing the fire to spread to the furniture.

Firefighters forced their way inside the home since the homeowner was still at work. They got the fire out in 15 minutes.

The fire caused around $30,000 in damage.

Firefighters said a working alarm system helped them get the fire out quickly, preventing further damage.