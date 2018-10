LEXINGTON, NC (WFMY) -- A person has died after a house fire this morning in Lexington.

According to Lexington Fire and EMS, the fire occurred at 353 Normans Ln around 8:07 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY