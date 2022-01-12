How to get a ‘snow code’ to report a closing or delay for a business, school, or church

Here's what you need to know in order to register your business, school or organization for a closing account with WFMY News 2.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In the event of inclement weather you’ll want to make sure your school district, business, church or other organization has a snow closing code in order to report it with WFMY News 2.

You must have a snow closing account before a snow event in order to list a closing.

Here’s what you need to know in order to get a snow code for a closing to appear on WFMY News 2's closing lists either on TV or on the WFMY News 2 App, and on our website.

WHAT IS A SNOW CODE?

A "snow code" is issued by WFMY News 2 and allows a school district, business, church or other organization to announce a closing due to inclement weather or by another emergency event.

IMPORTANT NOTE ABOUT CLOSINGS

Not all closings will appear on WFMY News 2's TV channel, but all will appear online. All closings will appear on our website WFMYNews2.com please alert your employees, customers, or church members to check our website. You can also check closings on the WFMY News 2 App.





PROBLEM WITH ENTERING SNOW CODE





If you have a problem with entering a snow closing you can call the Snow Closing phone line and leave a message with detailed closing information, call 336-379-5690.

HOW TO REQUEST A SNOW CLOSING CODE

Here's what you'll need to do to request a snow closing code.

Request a snow closing by sending an email to snowclosingsOn2@wfmy.com

In the email make sure to include the following information:

• Organization's Name

• Address of the organization

• County of organization

• Organization’s website address

• Contact name

• Contact number

• Make sure to also include the number of employees and/or parishioners

ENTER SNOW CLOSING ONLINE

• To enter a snow closing code you must have your ID Code and Password on hand

• Next click on the WFMY News 2 Closing link and enter your ID Code and Password, www.wfmynews2.com/closenow/

• Follow the prompts to add your closing to the list