Louisville, KY (WHAS11) - Google Trends gives us some insight as to what people are searching daily on Google. One of the things that caught our attention here at WHAS11.com was the fact that "How to say Happy Mother's Day in Spanish?" was a trending topic. So, we asked our very own Allison Ibrahim to give us a little Spanish and French tutorial. Watch the video and with some practice, you can master it fairly quickly. Be sure to share this article with your friends and family so they too can learn and show off some of their new found skills.

Spanish Spelling:

Feliz día de madres

French Spelling:

Bonne fête des mères

