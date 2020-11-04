GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 wants to make sure you receive the latest severe weather alerts on your phone. 

You’ll need to do two things to make sure your phone is ready to go! 

  • Download the WFMY News 2 App, check weather notifications 
  • In addition, check your phone to make sure you receive government weather warnings and alerts

We'll explain both below!

No matter whether you use an iPhone or Android, the process is the same.

STEP ONE: Open the WFMY News 2 App.

STEP TWO: Tap the gear in the top right corner.

STEP THREE: Tap “Notifications,” and find “Severe Weather Alerts.”

STEP FOUR: Make sure to turn on notifications, and you can pick how many alerts you get.

  • If you want more, tap the option with statements and advisories.
  • If you want fewer, tap the option with warnings only.
GOVERNMENT WEATHER ALERTS 

On iPhone:

Click on Settings, then Notifications, next scroll to the bottom and make sure "Government Alerts" is turned on.

When severe weather is near – your phone will vibrate and play an emergency tone based on your location.

On Android: 

You can also customize these settings usually by searching for ALERTS in the settings area on your phone. It may look a little different depending on which android-based phone you have.

But generally, search for alerts, emergency, or “cell broadcasting.” From there, you can choose which alerts you want on or off.

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

SEVERE WEATHER SAFETY

