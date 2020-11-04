GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 wants to make sure you receive the latest severe weather alerts on your phone.

You’ll need to do two things to make sure your phone is ready to go!

Download the WFMY News 2 App, check weather notifications

In addition, check your phone to make sure you receive government weather warnings and alerts

We'll explain both below!

GET THE WFMY NEWS 2 APP

You can download the WFMY News 2 app a few ways, here are the options below:

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►For iPhone | https://apple.co/3aaH6iM

►For Android | https://bit.ly/3aea9Sv

AFTER YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP

No matter whether you use an iPhone or Android, the process is the same.

STEP ONE: Open the WFMY News 2 App.

STEP TWO: Tap the gear in the top right corner.

STEP THREE: Tap “Notifications,” and find “Severe Weather Alerts.”

STEP FOUR: Make sure to turn on notifications, and you can pick how many alerts you get.

If you want more, tap the option with statements and advisories.

If you want fewer, tap the option with warnings only.

Get WFMY News 2 Weather Alerts

WFMY News 2





GOVERNMENT WEATHER ALERTS

On iPhone:

Click on Settings, then Notifications, next scroll to the bottom and make sure "Government Alerts" is turned on.

Make sure settings are approved for government alerts

WFMY News 2

When severe weather is near – your phone will vibrate and play an emergency tone based on your location.

On Android:

You can also customize these settings usually by searching for ALERTS in the settings area on your phone. It may look a little different depending on which android-based phone you have.

But generally, search for alerts, emergency, or “cell broadcasting.” From there, you can choose which alerts you want on or off.

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS AND VIDEOS

Only when it is safe to do so, please share your storm and damage pictures and videos by texting 336-379-5775. Make sure to include your name and location in your text. You can also email photos to news@wfmy.com or to webteam@wfmy.com, or myphotos@wfmy.com

Text your photos or videos to 336-379-5775

WFMY News 2

SEVERE WEATHER SAFETY

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

