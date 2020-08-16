How to stop your kids from complaining so much

Complaint after complain can drive parents nuts. Blanca Cobb shares tips on ways to curb your kids complaining.

The first day of school for Guilford County students is tomorrow. This year school is going to be different because kids will be starting the school year on a laptop. Not all kids are in favor of virtual learning. This means that they'll likely complain about something.

When it comes to decreasing the complaints from your kids, I say it's better to be proactive instead of reactive. Think back to what they're been complaining about already when you talk about school. And see if you can address it before tomorrow, the first day of school. Let's say that your kid is complaining that there isn't going to be recess. That they have to stay at the computer all day. You can stop the complaining before it starts by figuring out when's the best time to give them breaks. It's more effective to be proactive instead of reactive because emotions are calm and stable.

A difficult part of dealing with kids' complaints is when they use a blanket statement that doesn't give you a lot of information. They might say something like, "This online learning sucks." Okay, but that doesn't tell you anything. Ask your child for specifics. What is it specifically that they don't like? Pinpointing the exact problem makes it easier to solve problems. As a parent, you're used to solving problems immediately. Instead, ask your kid for solutions first. Then you can add your suggestions.

Some kids will just continue to complain no matter what you do. In these situations, let them get it off their chest. Acknowledge how they feel and turn the negative into a positive. You can set up a specific time during the day where they can give you their complaints. Have them jot a list of their complaints. For your young ones, they can draw a photo. The beauty of this technique is that they'll tend to only tell the complaints that are most important.