ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Hurricane Dorian evacuees can camp for free in the North Carolina mountains.

The USDA Forest Service is waiving fees at campgrounds on the Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests, according to a release.

The Forest Service says some southern region campgrounds will be closed due to the weather, including all on the Croatan National Forest in eastern North Carolina.

The Uwharrie National Forest in central North Carolina may also be impacted by the storm so visitors should have a back-up plan just in case.

U.S. Forest Service - National Forests in North Carolina Nantahala River Landslide Update As landslide recovery in the Nanta... hala River continues, the U.S. Forest Service, partner agencies, and stakeholders have developed an assessment team to evaluate impacts and hazards. Their initial assessment will occur on Tuesday, September 3, after the river has experienced a few days of water flows.

