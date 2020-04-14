Beverly and Maurice Long of Davidson County were married for 33 years.

They've been together since they were just 15 years old.

Then they were separated, in the blink of an eye.

"I can't put it all into words," 62-year-old Maurice Long says of his pain.



Maurice lost his wife, 61-year-old Beverly Long, to a toppled tree during severe weather Monday.

"Beverly was very compassionate as a teacher, she was a great teacher," Maurice described.



Beverly was in bed when the white oak in their front yard off Linwood Southmont Road came crashing down.

Maurice says he was just feet away, screaming out her name.

"She was a very kind, loving person."

With his mask and cast, Maurice and his children looked at the damage on Tuesday afternoon for the first time since her sudden death.

"She loved her kids, to sum it all up, she just loved her kids."

She leaves behind children and three grandchildren.



The family collected what's left of their belongings from the largely destroyed trailer on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Outdoor Exposure removed the tree that forever changed their lives, free of charge.



"There's not enough people doing kind acts, but I've seen a lot of that change with the coronavirus outbreak and now these storms," Scott Saintsing of Outdoor Exposure said. "You know, it's just one less thing that the family has to worry about in a tough time."

Maurice has a broken wrist and a broken rib but says he's physically feeling better one day after the horrific incident.

He described Beverly as the love of his life.

Funeral arrangements are in the works, but the grieving process is made especially difficult because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Maurice started crying when WFMY News 2's Jess Winters wanted to hug him, but couldn't because of social distancing requirements.

Imagine losing the love of your life, and your home in the same moment?

Please - let's all send Maurice and his family virtual hugs. They need all the support they can get right now.



