Hyde County declares state of emergency, Ocracoke evacuated ahead of Hurricane Isaias

Hyde County declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Isaias and issued restricted access to Ocracoke Island.

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. — Hyde County declared a state of emergency on Friday morning as Hurricane Isaias is anticipated to impact the area early next week.

The Hyde County Board of Commissioners initially issued entry restrictions into Ocracoke Island, and then enacted a mandatory evacuation for both visitors and residents.

By noon, the Ocracoke visitor evacuation will be in effect. The evacuation for resident and non-resident property owners goes into effect at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials said re-entry passes on vehicles or documentation will be needed to be allowed on inbound ferries to Ocracoke starting Friday.

Once the evacuation orders are in full effect, regardless of documentaiton, only emergency personnel can come to Ocracoke.

Hurricane Isaias is at least a couple of days away from directly impacting the Hyde County area, but officials anticipate a risk of dangerous rip currents this weekend.

Large swells from Hurricane Isaias will begin impacting the eastern North Carolina coast over the weekend.