Some drivers are very much looking forward to the proposed improvements for Battleground Avenue and Westridge Road, a place they say is congested more often than they'd like.

"Well, this area is always congested. Everybody is in a hurry to get somewhere," said driver Joseph Foster.

Francine Bock drives through the intersection three times a week during soccer season. "Most of the time its a nightmare. If you don't let people in or people don't let you in, you don't get through the intersection," she said, "You can wait up to two or three lights while going through it."

"I would love improvements – we don’t want accidents," said Foster.

The construction includes the widening of Battleground Avenue to make room for another northbound lane and widening to include two northbound left turn lanes on Battleground Avenue to Westridge Road, according to the city.

The proposal also includes new concrete, landscaped medians and sidewalks.

Construction is expected to being Aug. 26. The city says the proposed completion date is May 27, 2021.

The proposal costs a total of $7.6 million, with $6,830,407 coming from state and federal grant funds and $764,517 coming from 2008 bond funds, according to the city.

Some drivers were shocked at the price tag on the project.

"Wow," said driver Alecia Henderson, "That seems like a lot of money. I don’t see, I mean, I don’t understand because it's not that bad."

Henderson says she's driven through intersections that were worse.

Regardless, Francine Bock and her kids are looking forward to the completion of the project.

"I think at first it will be worse than it is now but sometimes things have to get worse until they get better," she said.

For more information on the project, click here.