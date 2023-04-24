Get ready to shred! WFMY News 2's free shred event is Wednesday, May 3

Bring three boxes or bags. As long as you're in line at 7 PM, your stuff will be shredded.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — COVID canceled a lot of things, but now, the WFMY News 2 Shred Event is back! Bring THREE boxes of bags of documents and papers to be shredded for FREE. The experts from ProShred Security will be doing all the shredding.

Wednesday, May 3, 2023

4 pm- 7 pm

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Again, this shred event is free, but there is a 3-box or bag limit. Please be mindful, a lot of people have been waiting for this free event. In the past, people are lined up by 2 pm. You don't have to do that. As long as you're in line at 7 pm --- we will be shredding your documents.

DON'T ALL SCAMMERS JUST STEAL YOUR IDENTITY ONLINE?

Not only will thieves take stuff out of your mailbox, but they still, in this day and age, go through the trash for things you didn't shred.

"Your identity from the trash is worth $30,000 to an identity thief. The info you get from your credit card company, your bank, even your pharmacy, there's so much information on your paperwork already. It's so easy for identity thieves to take that, go online and mine a little bit more, and start to put together an identity," said Lechelle Yates of the Better Business Bureau.

WHAT YOU SHOULD SHRED. WHAT YOU SHOULD NEVER SHRED.

According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), there are things you should shred immediately, after a year, after 7 years and then there are items you should keep forever.

IMMEDIATELY:

Sales receipts, ATM receipts, paid credit card statements, paid utility bills, credit offers, canceled checks that are not tax-related, and expired warranties.

UP TO 1 YEAR

Pay stubs, bank statements, paid undisputed medical bills

AFTER 7 YEARS

Tax-related receipts, tax-related canceled checks, W2s, records for tax deductions taken

IT DEPENDS...

Auto Titles, home deeds, disputed medical bills, and home improvement receipts

KEEP FOREVER