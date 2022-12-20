Janet Danahey's sentence commuted 20 years after deadly UNCG fire

It's been 20 years since the fire at a student apartment complex killed sisters Rachel and Donna Llewellyn, Elizabeth Harris, and Ryan Bek.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that Janet Danahey's sentence will be commuted, making her eligible for parole on January 1, 2023.

Danahey has served 20 years in prison for the murders of four people killed in a fire on UNC Greensboro's campus.

While in prison, the governor's office said Danahey has been consistently employed and has participated in educational programs.

Investigators said Danahey, a UNCG student, set outside items on fire at the Campus Walk apartment. She said she was trying to get back at an ex-boyfriend. The fire spread to the entire building.

Danahey was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Then, former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory commuted Danahey's sentence, making her eligible for parole in 2029.