129 jobs coming soon to Randolph County

Housing and wood products company Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc plans to put in place a manufacturing facility and invest $19.5 million in Archdale.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — 129 new jobs are coming to Randolph County.

The forestry company started in 1691 and headquartered in Tokyo.

According to a news release from Gov. Roy Cooper’s office, one of the company’s major lines of business is housing and construction.

“The company’s project in North Carolina will establish a component manufacturing and distribution facility to produce building materials, such as roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels used in residential housing and wooden commercial and multi-family buildings,” read a statement from the news release.

Officials said Sumitomo Forestry America, Charlotte-based Crescent Communities, will help develop and build the new production facility.

Wages for new jobs vary depending on the position.

However, officials said the average salary will be $45,782, which is above the current average wage in Randolph County of $40,552.

"Manufacturing companies find North Carolina’s rural communities offer them an ideal place to grow their businesses,” said Governor Cooper. “From our superior transportation networks to our skilled workforce, Sumitomo Forestry will find Randolph County will deliver the right ingredients for success.”

Officials said Sumitomo Forestry’s project in North Carolina will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee Tuesday.

Over the course of 12 years, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by $308.3 million.

