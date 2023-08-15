John Deere to make Kernersville its North American headquarters

The company announced it is investing 69 million in Kernersville. They are also adding new battery production operations.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — John Deere is making a Triad town its new North American headquarters.

The company is expected to create 50 jobs in Forsyth County.

Positions include assemblers, material handlers, packagers, and quality inspectors. These new jobs will have the potential to contribute an annual payroll impact of more than $3.3 million to the region.

“John Deere has been a tremendous corporate citizen in Forsyth County,” said N.C. Senator Joyce Krawiec. “Their increased investment in Kernersville validates our 35-year partnership and is a great forecast for the bright future ahead.”

“We are excited to welcome John Deere’s newest venture to America’s best state for business,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “North Carolina’s leadership in manufacturing, innovation, and clean transportation is creating great jobs from global manufacturers like this. With our shared values on sustainability, we look forward to creating a cleaner future together."

