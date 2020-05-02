ASHEBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The above video is from a related story. Chris Venzon is learning more about John McGlohon's life and legacy and will have updates.

John Anderson McGlohon lived a remarkable life, that much is evident. The retired Asheboro fire chief, city council member, and World War II veteran died Sunday, February 2 at Randolph Hospice House. He was 96 years old.

McGlohon joined the Army Air Corp only months before Japan attacked Pearl Harbor in 1941. Assigned as an aerial reconnaissance photographer, he found himself inadvertently flying over Hiroshima on August 6, 1945. The photos he snapped from his B-29 are some of the few existing pictures of the Hiroshima bomb mushroom cloud, and some of the closest to the event in military history.

John McGlohon is credited with taking this photo of the mushroom cloud following the atomic bomb attack on Hiroshima.

After serving his country, he served the community in his hometown of Asheboro, North Carolina. In 1955, McGlohon volunteered at the Asheboro Fire Department. He would remain there until 1985, rising to the rank of Fire Chief - a position he held for 24 years.

"He's really responsible for bringing Asheboro's Fire Department into the modern era," Asheboro Mayor David Smith said.

Smith said he knew McGlohon all his life. Smith served alongside him when McGlohon joined the city council in Asheboro. He held the position for 16 years before retiring in 2006.

"He was really a wonderful man; non-assuming and genuine," Mayor Smith said.

McGlohon is survived by his two sons, Bob McGlohon and John 'Steven' McGlohon.

