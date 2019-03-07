JULIAN, N.C. — Two members of the Julian Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department are no longer a part of the station after some controversial comments made on social media. The department's Board of Directors met Tuesday night to address the comments made about immigration by a member and subsequent actions by another member.

The department says the remarks don't "represent the community-oriented values of this department." Both were removed from their post with the department, according to a release sent to media outlets on Wednesday. Guilford County Fire Marshal Stephen Thomas was made Julian's interim Fire Chief.

"Julian Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department respects all the residents and visitors of the fire district regardless of sex, race, color, national origin, religion, political views or sexual orientation. Furthermore, we are working with the governments of Guilford County and Randolph County to re-establish the trust of the community and will focus on professional response and conduct for anyone that needs emergency assistance," said James Jones with the department.

"We deeply regret the actions of our former members and we apologize to anyone that may have been offended."

WFMY News 2 was made aware of the posts on Monday and have been working with the fire department to get their side of the story. We were not allowed to attend the meeting Tuesday night.

We're gathering more information on this story today. Please check back for updates.

