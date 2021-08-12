Just how big has North Carolina grown over the last 10 years? New U.S. Census data released

Charlotte is one of 14 U.S. cities that gained more than 100,000 residents from 2010 to 2020. But the latest census numbers show Wake County solidified its spot as North Carolina’s most populous county. The figures were released minutes after North Carolina state lawmakers approved a set of criteria that they will use for redistricting. The numbers will shape political power across the country for the next 10 years and determine how North Carolina’s Republican-controlled legislature draws congressional and legislative boundaries.