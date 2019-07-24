WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As July comes to a close, so does the summer break.

Many stores have already jumped on the "back-to-school" frenzy, and one company is also jumping on the "school-shooting-safety" conversation.

For $174.99, parents can now purchase Guard Dog Security bulletproof backpacks, in black or pink, at Office Depot and OfficeMax stores in Winston-Salem.

Will a Bulletproof Backpack Protect Your Child in a School Shooting?

Online, the description says the backpack "offers soft-armored construction that has been independently tested to be impervious to certain gunfire." The keyword there: "certain."

Just like most backpacks today, it has a laptop compartment, an aux cord connection, and several pockets and compartments for school supplies. What makes it stand out is the tactical armor inside.

"Our backpacks are tested by an independent third-party laboratory under the experimental conditions of bullet resistance for protective materials category established by the Department of Justice National Institute of Justice (NIJ STD 0108.01 Level IIIA)," the description continues. "A laboratory report is included."

You can find the Guard Dog Security ProShield II Backpack at the Winston-Salem Office Depot stores at 1235 Silas Creek Parkway and 7774 North Point Blvd, and at OfficeMax 140 Stratford Commons Court in Winston-Salem.