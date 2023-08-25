'Lyric and Devin's Law' | Law amended to allow releasing public information about juvenile suspect almost a year after double homicide

This amendment comes almost a year after the killings of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Governor Roy Cooper signed a bill amending the Juvenile Identification Laws.

The amended section was renamed "Lyric and Devin's Law", named after two teens, Devin Clark and Lyric Woods, who were shot and killed by a Triad 18-year-old in Orange County in Sept. 2022.

This amendment comes almost a year after the killings of Clark and Woods. Issiah Ross is accused of killing the teens in an "execution-style murder".

It took weeks to find Ross, officials said he fled to Delaware after the shooting.

He was arrested several weeks later. Investigators held off on naming him because he was 17 at the time. WFMY News 2 learned his name about a month later when the case moved to superior court.

The new law allows for the release of juvenile's first and last names, photograph, alleged offenses and a statement of the threat level they impose on themselves or others.

The information can be released under these conditions:

The child is accused of at least one offense that could go to the superior court A judge determines that the suspect is a danger to themself or others A judge finds "good cause."

If the juvenile is taken into custody before the required disclosure is made to the public, the information will not be released.

If the information is released, it must be removed from all social media and websites controlled by any law enforcement agency once the juvenile is taken into custody

"Because of the law prohibiting disclosure of juvenile information, the suspect’s identifying information could not be released to the public. This likely delayed his identification and subsequent arrest in Delaware," wrote the North Carolina Sheriff's Association in a statement.

"This new law will allow us to show our community that we are doing our jobs to protect them from dangerous individuals. This bill will make it easier to prevent incidents like the one that occurred last year from happening in the future," said Sheriff Darren Campbell of Iredell County.